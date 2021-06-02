I was honored to have known Lou. I never saw him or spoke to him , even in his hardest times of illness, that he did not offer a smile or a comforting comment back to others He never complained , not even once, in all the years I knew him. He was and remains a beacon of light and good. He was patient and kind. He was a leader. He told me in the last few weeks of his life that many of his friends and colleagues from over the world had heard of his illness and reached out to him to let him know the positive impacts his life had made on each of them. It meant everything to him to hear from them. I´ve known many people in my life, Lou Marchette was the best of the best I know He loved and cherished his wonderful wife , Fran. I know she is devastated. There are no words that can make it less heartbreaking. I know from talking with Lou that he had reservations on the other side. He is definitely with our Lord I pray the peace of the Lord for his loving wife Fran , family, and close friends

Pamela Edwards Friend June 2, 2021