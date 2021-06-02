LONG BEACH, MS -- This world has lost a strong anchor.
Captain Louis V. Marchette, CEC, USN, age 68, of Long Beach, passed away following a short battle with pancreatic cancer on May 27, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Eugene Marchette and Verida Blackwell Marchette, both of Florence, SC.
Lou is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Dr. Frances L. Marchette and his two pesty pugs "Dusty" and "Forrest." Also surviving are two brothers by birth, Donald "Gip" Marchette (Cathy), and Jack Marchette (Beth); his brother on the water, Mark Ashley (Leigh Anne); 3 nieces, 3 nephews, as well as multiple great nieces and nephews.
Lou was a dedicated husband to his wife Fran and a cherished friend and mentor by all that knew him. His most treasured service with the Navy Civil Engineer Corps was leading Seabees with NMCBs 40, 74, 1, 20th Naval Construction Regiment, and Naval Construction Battalion Center in Gulfport, MS. He was a longstanding member of Pineville Presbyterian Church where he served as Trustee for many years.
To know Lou was to know someone that cared. His leadership was strong but gentle, caring but consistent, creative but analytical and always dependable. He truly was a strong anchor for all family and friends who will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to The Seabee Memorial Scholarship Association (Primary), Fisher House Foundation, or Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, 3 June, 2021, at the Riemann Family Funeral Home, 19130 Commission Road, Long Beach, with visitation for family and friends starting at 10:00 AM. Per Lou's wish, his ashes will be scattered at sea, and at the family cemetery in Florence, SC at a later date.
His leadership was strong but gentle, caring but consistent, creative but analytical and always dependable. Absolutely perfect! I was a better Senior Chief directly proportionate from his leadership. RIP quiet peace, sir.
Doug LeMere
Work
June 20, 2021
If Christ had a brother on earth from Jan 26, '53 to May 27 , 2021 it was Lou - kind and righteous . He sat loyally with my sister and brother in law , Mary T. and Lt. George L. Law when Mary went home to heaven . Like all who knew him , I will never forget his presence . "Great" because of his kindness is not too dramatic to claim for him. Thx Lou .
"The beauty of an Angel is not in his robe, Halo, or harp: his beauty is in his intention ". Angels By Our Side for June 3.
PERFECT .
Dr. Fran , a life in Him never ends ; Lou is just in a different place watching out for you and everyone , like always and always . Pat.
Pat DuPree
June 3, 2021
My sincere condolences to Fran and Capt Marchette's family. I had the utmost respect for him and never worked for or served with a better Commanding Officer. May God hold you keep you close. Fair winds and following seas throughout eternity my friend.
Bill Dixon
June 3, 2021
The highest point in my career was to serve with Lou and to know Fran during his last tour as the Seabee Base Commanding Officer. Our deepest sympathy to Fran and his family and may God rest his soul and watch over him. He was such an easy person to love and admire.
Jack and Barb Socha
Work
June 3, 2021
My condolences to the whole family. He was our Public Works Officer at the former US Naval Station, Roosevelt Roads, Puerto Rico. Great human being and exceptional PWO! May he Rest In Peace.
Awilda Perales
Work
June 3, 2021
Frank and Cindi DiGeorge
June 2, 2021
Our deepest sympathy and condolences to Fran and the Marchette family. Lou was an exceptional officer, Seabee, sailor and friend over many years. Fair winds and a following sea my friend.
Frank and Cindi DiGeorge
Friend
June 2, 2021
I was honored to have known Lou. I never saw him or spoke to him , even in his hardest times of illness, that he did not offer a smile or a comforting comment back to others He never complained , not even once, in all the years I knew him.
He was and remains a beacon of light and good. He was patient and kind. He was a leader. He told me in the last few weeks of his life that many of his friends and colleagues from over the world had heard of his illness and reached out to him to let him know the positive impacts his life had made on each of them. It meant everything to him to hear from them.
I´ve known many people in my life, Lou Marchette was the best of the best
I know He loved and cherished his wonderful wife , Fran. I know she is devastated. There are no words that can make it less heartbreaking.
I know from talking with Lou that he had reservations on the other side. He is definitely with our Lord
I pray the peace of the Lord for his loving wife Fran , family, and close friends
Pamela Edwards
Friend
June 2, 2021
Memory of a lifetime, thank you Lou, for all that you cared, and all that you shared, fair winds and a quartering sea.
George Law
Friend
June 1, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
June 2, 2021
Such a nice man and an excellent CO. Praying for strength for his family and friends.
Jana Landers
Work
June 1, 2021
As engineering classmates at South Carolina and Battalionmates at the NROTC unit, Lou and I had a lot of fun together. He scared me more than once riding in his little MG Midget. I am sorry to hear of his passing. Our deepest condolences go out to his family. Rest in peace my friend.
David Logsdon
Friend
June 1, 2021
My prayers and thoughts are with entire Marchette Family. May the good Lord watch over you during this time of grief and loss. RIP Brother Bee
Mike Fegan
Work
June 1, 2021
We send our deepest sympathies to Fran and family. It was a Honor to serve under Lou. A very Honorable SeaBee. Rest In Peace Skipper.
John (JT) & Brenda Thomas
Work
May 31, 2021
Our deepest condolences to Fran and family. Fair Winds and Follow Seas. Rest In Peace.
David and Sue Marshall
Friend
May 30, 2021
So sorry to hear this. Lou was a part of the South Carolina NROTC battalion. Always well thought of by everyone. I almost had a chance to serve with him on my last tour which was also his. I would have enjoyed that. He was a good man. Rest In Peace my friend.
Rick Dowling
Friend
May 30, 2021
My deepest condolences to Fran and all of Lou's family. He was a positive influence on all who met him. Truly a fantastic leader. Rest in peace Seabee.
John Sweitzer
Work
May 30, 2021
Lou was a great leader. He will be missed. Our condolences to Lou´s family. Rest In Peace Skipper!
Phillip Kincaid and Family
Work
May 30, 2021
My sincere condolences to Fran and the family. Such a great man. Rest in peace fellow Seabee.