Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dr. Louis Edward Snyder Jr. DMD
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Cain Funeral Home - Palmetto Crematory
512 W 2nd Loop Road
Florence, SC
Dr. Louis Edward

Snyder, Jr. DMD

Dr. Louis Edward Snyder, Jr. DMD, 84, of Florence, SC – The joy of living ended Sunday, December 13, 2020 for Lou. Born April 27, 1936 in Excelsior Springs, MO, he was the son of the late Louis and Loraine Snyder and devoted husband of his first wife, the late Patricia Clare Snyder.

Lou served in the U.S. Air Force in Wichita Falls, TX and moved to Florence in 1961 where he practiced general dentistry for 48 years. He attended school in Oakridge, TN and graduated from Aiken High School in 1954. He attended the Citadel and graduated from the University of Maryland and the Baltimore College of General Dental Surgery in 1961. He was a member of the American Dental Association, the Pee Dee Dental Association and served as the President of the Sertoma Club. He was a member of Central Methodist Church.

Lou was a true competitor and enjoyed all sports. He impacted many youths by coaching the Pop Warner football league bringing home many championships. He was an avid golfer making 8 holes-in-ones. Lou was a sharp card player and especially enjoyed the comradery of poker. He was a member of the Florence Country Club, SCCC and Oakdale.

He is survived by his wife Betty Tobin Snyder, his children Freddie H. Herring (Brenda) of Florence, Victoria Tobin Maddox and Maria T. Tobin of Greenville; his brother Bob Snyder (Aya) and sister Virginia Hinshaw (Bill), three grandchildren, one great grandchild and five nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, December 15 at 2 PM at Florence Memorial Gardens, directed by Cain Calcutt Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Florence Area Humane Society in respect for his love of dogs.

Cain Calcutt Funeral Home

Please sign the registry at

www.cainfuneralhome.com.

Published by SCNow on Dec. 14, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Florence Memorial Gardens
SC
Funeral services provided by:
Cain Funeral Home - Palmetto Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cain Funeral Home - Palmetto Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
So sad to hear that Lou is no longer with us. We spent many years together playing golf and cards, both in Florence and also at his beach house at Ocean Isle. He was a hardnose competitor but also had a great sense of humor. We enjoyed spending time with Lou and his wife Pat. He was a great friend.
Jimmy Dorrell
December 15, 2020
Sad news. Dr. Snyder was our dentist for four generations of my family. I have great respect for the professional service he always gave. Sincere condolences to the family.
Ann Marie Weaver
December 14, 2020
Betty and family, I'm so sorry to read this. You are all in my prayers.
Jane Pigg
December 14, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
December 14, 2020
Deepest Sympathy to Betty and family. May your good times shared and happy memories get your through this sad time. With love and prayers.
Gayle Oliver
December 14, 2020
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results