Dr. Louis EdwardSnyder, Jr. DMDDr. Louis Edward Snyder, Jr. DMD, 84, of Florence, SC – The joy of living ended Sunday, December 13, 2020 for Lou. Born April 27, 1936 in Excelsior Springs, MO, he was the son of the late Louis and Loraine Snyder and devoted husband of his first wife, the late Patricia Clare Snyder.Lou served in the U.S. Air Force in Wichita Falls, TX and moved to Florence in 1961 where he practiced general dentistry for 48 years. He attended school in Oakridge, TN and graduated from Aiken High School in 1954. He attended the Citadel and graduated from the University of Maryland and the Baltimore College of General Dental Surgery in 1961. He was a member of the American Dental Association, the Pee Dee Dental Association and served as the President of the Sertoma Club. He was a member of Central Methodist Church.Lou was a true competitor and enjoyed all sports. He impacted many youths by coaching the Pop Warner football league bringing home many championships. He was an avid golfer making 8 holes-in-ones. Lou was a sharp card player and especially enjoyed the comradery of poker. He was a member of the Florence Country Club, SCCC and Oakdale.He is survived by his wife Betty Tobin Snyder, his children Freddie H. Herring (Brenda) of Florence, Victoria Tobin Maddox and Maria T. Tobin of Greenville; his brother Bob Snyder (Aya) and sister Virginia Hinshaw (Bill), three grandchildren, one great grandchild and five nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held Tuesday, December 15 at 2 PM at Florence Memorial Gardens, directed by Cain Calcutt Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Florence Area Humane Society in respect for his love of dogs.Cain Calcutt Funeral HomePlease sign the registry at