LouiseParkerFLORENCE -- Gloria Louise Parker, 75, passed away Dec. 8, 2020.Funeral services will be Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Berean BaptistChurch, Darlington. Burial will follow at the National Cemetery in Florence at2:00 p.m.You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com