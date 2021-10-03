Louise "Cookie" Smith



Pigatt



Graveside service for Mrs. Louise "Cookie" Smith Pigatt will be conducted 12 Noon, Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Sunset Memory Gardens, 2615 Alligator Rd., Effingham. Interment will follow directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.



Mrs. Louise "Cookie" Smith Pigatt was born September 19, 1949 in Florence, South Carolina to the late Leroy Smith & Gladys Cade Smith. She died on Monday, September 27, 2021.



Louise leaves to cherish her memories: husband of fifty-four years, Minister Julius Pigatt of the home; three daughters, Diane Pigatt McCall of Snellville, GA, Michelle Pigatt McDonald of Florence, SC, & Tavette Pigatt Hill of Snellville, GA.; & a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, & friends.



Published by SCNow on Oct. 3, 2021.