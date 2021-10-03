Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Louise Smith "Cookie" Pigatt
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Smith's Funeral Home of Florence
307 S. Johns Street
Florence, SC
Louise "Cookie" Smith

Pigatt

Graveside service for Mrs. Louise "Cookie" Smith Pigatt will be conducted 12 Noon, Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Sunset Memory Gardens, 2615 Alligator Rd., Effingham. Interment will follow directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.

Mrs. Louise "Cookie" Smith Pigatt was born September 19, 1949 in Florence, South Carolina to the late Leroy Smith & Gladys Cade Smith. She died on Monday, September 27, 2021.

Louise leaves to cherish her memories: husband of fifty-four years, Minister Julius Pigatt of the home; three daughters, Diane Pigatt McCall of Snellville, GA, Michelle Pigatt McDonald of Florence, SC, & Tavette Pigatt Hill of Snellville, GA.; & a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, & friends.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Sunset Memory Gardens
2615 Alligator Rd.,, Effingham, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Smith's Funeral Home of Florence
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Smith's Funeral Home of Florence.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Prayers n condolences to the family
Debbie Graham
October 3, 2021
Matthew 5:4 "Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted."
Mark McCall
October 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results