Lucille Brown
FUNERAL HOME
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC
Lucille Edgerton Brown , 103, of Florence, died Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Arrangements by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Published by SCNow on Feb. 28, 2021.
I was part of Mrs. Lucille's life for many years as one of her caretakers. She and I shared many laughs, many stories, and many tears. I remember so many days she would see that I was tired and she would tell me to sit down in her room and close the door so I could catch a quick break. She was so proud of her family. I am sorry I don't remember all of your names but please know that I will continue to keep Lucy, Ashley, Mr Bubba and all the other family members in my thoughts and prayers. And please keep in mind that Mrs. Lucille "loves you more." Thank you all for letting me be part of her amazing life.
Angela Tyson
March 2, 2021
