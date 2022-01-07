Lyn Stephen
Ham
Hartsville - Lyn Stephen Ham, age 75, passed away at his home in Hartsville on January 6, 2022. Lyn was the son of the late Charles and Thalia Davis Ham. He grew up in the High Hill community and attended Pine Grove Methodist Church. Lyn retired from Bellsouth, and also owned 2 restaurants. As a young man, he enjoyed building and racing cars. He had a NASCAR license as well as a pilot's license, and did some flying as well. Lyn was a founding member of the "Penske foundation" that met at Joe's Grill for quite some time.
Surviving are his wife, Elizabeth "Liz" Metropol Ham; his daughter, Stephanie Ham Sturkie, his son, Stephen (Angie) Ham, five grandchildren and three great- grandchildren, all of Florence; a brother, Charles Ham, of Columbia; Liz's children: John Benjamin and Bania (Steven) Brown Hewitt, and her eight grandchildren.
Due to the pandemic, there is no service scheduled at this time. Belk Funeral Home is assisting the family during this time. A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com
.
Published by SCNow from Jan. 7 to Jan. 12, 2022.