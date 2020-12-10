To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
I am so heart broken about your son and the pain you and your family are enduring. You talked about him so much felt like I knew him. I love you and your family and if there is ANYTHING you need or I can do please reach out. I'm just a phone call away.
We are still your extended family!
Marie
Marie Davis
Friend
December 10, 2020
No words seem to be the right words to say but please know that we are sending prayers up for you and love to you. I’m asking God to give you comfort. If you need anything, please don’t hesitate to ask. Love Daniel and Sue McKenzie
Sue McKenzie
Friend
December 9, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Stephanie Hyman
Friend
December 9, 2020
Prayers for you and your family LaMonica, that you will find comfort in your faith and the fond memories of your son!!
Vicki Zachary
December 9, 2020
My deepest condolences, praying the Lord lifts you and your family during this difficult time. I may not find the words to console you but I hope you definitely feel the love.
Katiria Pemberton
Coworker
December 8, 2020
My condolences to you and your family
Lorie Kunstmann
Coworker
December 8, 2020
Condolences to you and your family.
Sharon Arjune
Coworker
December 8, 2020
May God bless you LaMonica, Ida and our family in this time of sorrow. Another angel gotten wings