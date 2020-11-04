Madeline McElweeBriceMadeline McElwee Brice, age 89, passed away on Friday, October 20th 2020 at McLeod Hospital. Born in Wilmington, Delaware, she was the daughter of the late William McElwee and Madeline Schilling McElwee.Madeline obtained her Master's Degree in Education and was a teacher both here in the United States as well as in Germany where she met her late husband of 57 years Larry M. Brice. She was a devout Christian and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Florence. She loved to travel to learn about and share history with others. She was a member of many civic organizations and supported the Arts.Madeline is survived by her daughter Alicia (Sam) Bevacqua of Ohio, her sons William Mark Brice of Florence and Boyce S. (Kim) Brice of Virginia, three grandchildren, Jessica, Joey, and Madison; as well as 2 great grandchildren Sydnee and Jacob.A church led memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, November 7th 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church. Cain Calcutt Funeral Home is honored to serve the Brice family.Cain Calcutt Funeral Home512 2nd Loop RdPlease sign the registry at