I don't have any words to help ease your pain I know yall are feeling. Just know that I will be always keeping yall on my prayers. Madison was just tired and God said come and rest with me Madison and you can watch over them from up here with Lawson and I. She was intrigued and wanted to meet that big brother she had heard so much about. They are noth with God and will forever be your very own guardian Angel's. I love yall both and I'll see ya soon.

Fred Barnhill Jr Family June 26, 2021