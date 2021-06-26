DILLON -- Madison Brooke Bethea, 11 years old, went to be with her Lord & Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, June 23,2021.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, June 28, 2021 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel in Dillon, SC with burial in Magnolia Cemetery in Latta, SC. Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Sunday at Cooper Funeral Home.
Born in Florence, SC, February 3, 2010, the daughter of Preston Berry Bethea and Amy Owens Bethea.
Survivors include her parents, Bud & Amy Bethea of Dillon; brother, Walker Thomas Bethea of Dillon; maternal grandmother, Eloise Barnhill Stevens of Mullins; paternal grandmother, Bobbie Berry Bethea of Latta; paternal grandfather, Lafon Eugene "Gene" Bethea of Dillon; aunt, Gina Bethea Scott (Kevin) of Dillon; cousins, Layne Scott and Jacob Scott; extended family, Kimberly Flowers and Payton Bell of Marion, SC; numerous great aunts, great uncles and cousins that loved her very much.
Madison was preceded in death by her brother, Lawson Drew Bethea; and her maternal grandfather, Johnny Wayne Owens.
Memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Charleston, 81 Gadsden St., Charleston, SC 29401, or to the Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital, 10 McClennan Banks Dr., Charleston, SC 29401.
Amy, Bud and Family...we are so very sorry for your loss. Madison inspired us all and I will forever remember her beautiful smile. Prayers for you all
Janice James
June 28, 2021
We are incredibly sad for the loss of precious Madison. You all are in our thoughts and sending healing prayers your way.
Staff from 9th Floor, MUSC SJCH
Other
June 28, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss. I´m there in mind I had a total knee replacement. But to let you know I´m still praying for y´all love y´all
Sally Houser
Friend
June 27, 2021
I don't have any words to help ease your pain I know yall are feeling. Just know that I will be always keeping yall on my prayers. Madison was just tired and God said come and rest with me Madison and you can watch over them from up here with Lawson and I. She was intrigued and wanted to meet that big brother she had heard so much about. They are noth with God and will forever be your very own guardian Angel's. I love yall both and I'll see ya soon.