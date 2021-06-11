Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mae Bell Boykin Thomas
FUNERAL HOME
Belk Funeral Home - Darlington
229 West Broad Street
Darlington, SC
Mae Bell Boykin

Thomas

DARLINGTON -- Mae Bell Boykin Thomas, age 89 passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021. A graveside service will be held Sunday, June 13th at Grove Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Saturday at Belk Funeral Home.

Born on May 16, 1932, Mae was the daughter of the late Elvin Edward and Nellie Boykin. She was employed with Nytronics for over 30 years until her retirement. She loved flowers, tending to her roses, and enjoyed working in her yards. Mae enjoyed walking around her yards with her grand and great-grandchildren picking up pecans. She enjoyed feeding everyone who came to her home.

She is survived by her son, Ricky Thomas; grandson, Tony (Rebekah) Thomas; great-grandchildren, Anthony, Elizabeth, Austin, Bridgette, Toni-Ann and Sam; great-great-grandsons, Mason, Asher and many more.

She was preceded in death by her husband, G.S. Thomas, Jr.; son, Ernest Eugene Thomas; and ten brothers and sisters.

Memorials may be made to the Progressive Care Unit at McLeod Hospital, c/o the McLeod Foundation, PO Box 100551, Florence, SC 29501-0551, www.mcleodfoundation.org.

A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
Published by SCNow on Jun. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Belk Funeral Home - Darlington
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Belk Funeral Home - Darlington.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.