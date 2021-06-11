Mae Bell Boykin
Thomas
DARLINGTON -- Mae Bell Boykin Thomas, age 89 passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021. A graveside service will be held Sunday, June 13th at Grove Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Saturday at Belk Funeral Home.
Born on May 16, 1932, Mae was the daughter of the late Elvin Edward and Nellie Boykin. She was employed with Nytronics for over 30 years until her retirement. She loved flowers, tending to her roses, and enjoyed working in her yards. Mae enjoyed walking around her yards with her grand and great-grandchildren picking up pecans. She enjoyed feeding everyone who came to her home.
She is survived by her son, Ricky Thomas; grandson, Tony (Rebekah) Thomas; great-grandchildren, Anthony, Elizabeth, Austin, Bridgette, Toni-Ann and Sam; great-great-grandsons, Mason, Asher and many more.
She was preceded in death by her husband, G.S. Thomas, Jr.; son, Ernest Eugene Thomas; and ten brothers and sisters.
Memorials may be made to the Progressive Care Unit at McLeod Hospital, c/o the McLeod Foundation, PO Box 100551, Florence, SC 29501-0551, www.mcleodfoundation.org
Published by SCNow on Jun. 11, 2021.