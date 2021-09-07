Marcus Mason "Mark"
Taylor
Marcus Mason "Mark" Taylor, 70, of Timmonsville, SC passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021.
Mr. Taylor was born in Florence Co., SC a son of the late Charles William Taylor and Bertie Mae Taylor. He was owner and operator of Taylor Painting Co. and was a member of Palmetto Street Church of God. He loved the outdoors and animals and was an avid deer and turkey hunter.
He was preceded in death by his parents and by a brother, Charles Fritz Taylor.
Surviving are his wife, Rochelle Pues Taylor of Timmonsville; brother, Judson David (Wendy) Taylor of Florence; niece and nephew, Ashley Elizabeth (Adam) Clements and Judson Austin (Tori) Taylor; great-nieces, Tyner Reese Taylor, Charlie Magdalene Taylor, Carly Elizabeth Clements, and Savannah Grace Clements; and special friends, Steve and Ruth Taylor and Robert "Bobby" Garey.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am - 12:00 noon Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Palmetto Street Church of God with the service to be held at 12:00 noon.
Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com
.
Published by SCNow on Sep. 7, 2021.