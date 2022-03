Marcus Mason "Mark"TaylorMarcus Mason "Mark" Taylor, 70, of Timmonsville, SC passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021.Mr. Taylor was born in Florence Co., SC a son of the late Charles William Taylor and Bertie Mae Taylor. He was owner and operator of Taylor Painting Co. and was a member of Palmetto Street Church of God. He loved the outdoors and animals and was an avid deer and turkey hunter.He was preceded in death by his parents and by a brother, Charles Fritz Taylor.Surviving are his wife, Rochelle Pues Taylor of Timmonsville; brother, Judson David (Wendy) Taylor of Florence; niece and nephew, Ashley Elizabeth (Adam) Clements and Judson Austin (Tori) Taylor; great-nieces, Tyner Reese Taylor, Charlie Magdalene Taylor, Carly Elizabeth Clements, and Savannah Grace Clements; and special friends, Steve and Ruth Taylor and Robert "Bobby" Garey.The family will receive friends from 11:00 am - 12:00 noon Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Palmetto Street Church of God with the service to be held at 12:00 noon.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com