Margaret Welch Lee, 97, wife of the late John Kelly Lee, died Sunday, September 19, 2021, at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence.



Mrs. Lee was born in Scranton on November 8, 1923, daughter of the late Norman Thomas Welch and Ada Caine Welch. She was a member of Scranton United Methodist Church and the United Women's Circle. Mrs. Lee was a previous volunteer at Lake City Community Hospital.



Surviving are her daughter, Linda Lee Davidson of Florence, SC; sons, John Kelly (Kathi) Lee, Jr. of McDonough, GA and Kenneth Michael "Kenny" of Lake City; grandchildren, Adrienne Lee of Murrells Inlet, SC, Matthew Jordan of Olanta, Kel Lee of Locus Grove, GA, Walt Lee of Marietta, GA, Shana Davidson, Winchester, VA, Sharon Carnaby, Henderson, NV and Amy Kubas of Murraysville, PA; ten great-grandchildren; sisters, Era Burns of Nashville, TN and Pat Welch of Greenville, SC; special friends, Rose Cook, Jeanette Lee and Greta Campbell; special nieces, Trina McManis, Ruthelle Yonce and Marilyn Steele.



Mrs. Lee was preceded in death by her brothers, Ernest Welch, J.D. Welch and S.T. Welch; and sisters, Ruby Nance and Norma Murelson.



Graveside services will be 3:00 PM, Wednesday, September 23, 2021, at Scranton United Methodist Church Cemetery.



The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 3:00 PM, Wednesday, September 23, 2021, in the church fellowship hall.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Scranton United Methodist Church, PO Box 159, Scranton, SC 29591.



Published by SCNow on Sep. 21, 2021.