LATTA - Margaret Hyman Parham, 90, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020, at McLeod Hospice House of the Pee Dee. A private graveside service was held in Magnolia Cemetery in Latta directed by Kannaday Funeral Home.
Mrs. Parham was born February 26, 1930 in Hyman, SC, the daughter of the late Ossie Monroe and Lula Brown Hyman. Her faith in God was shown in her membership at Latta Untied Methodist Church where she was a part of the Prayer Circle. She retired as an office manager for a local doctor office.
She leaves to cherish her memories to her sons, James H. Parham of Latta and Thomas Mayes Parham, Jr. of Little River, SC; and brothers, James Hyman (Frances) of Batesburg/Leeville, SC and Jimmy Hyman (Merrie) of Camden, SC. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Lois Cox and Geneva Gandy.
