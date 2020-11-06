Margaret Revell
DuBose
Margaret Lenette Revell DuBose, 86, of Moncks Corner, SC, a former seamstress at Florence Manufacturing, died Tuesday afternoon at her residence. Her funeral will be 1:00 PM Tuesday afternoon, November 10, 2020, in the Chapel of Waters-Powell Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Florence National Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Waters-Powell Funeral Home from 11:30 AM until the hour of service on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, SC Chapter, 4214 Clemson Blvd., Suite L., Anderson, SC 29621 or to Amedisys Hospice, 1027 Physicians Drive, Suite 210, Charleston, SC 29414. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home, Moncks Corner. Mrs. DuBose was born November 17, 1933, in Florence, SC, a daughter of Roland Revell and Roberta Yarborough Revell. She was of the Baptist faith, and she liked working in her yard and crocheting, but she especially loved spending time with her family. Mrs. DuBose was a former employee of Homemaker Rugs and the Salvation Army. She also worked with the Berkeley County Literacy Program teaching people how to read. Mrs. DuBose was preceded in death by two sisters, Sylvia Morris and Judy Sports, and a brother, Clarence Revell. She was the widow of Vernon DuBose. Surviving are a daughter, Susan Taylor of Moncks Corner; a son, Vernon Hill DuBose and his wife, Karen, of North Charleston; a sister, Linda Evans of Florence; three brothers, Colie Revell of Florence, Jerry Revell of St. George, and Larry Revell of Lugoff; a grandson, Mark Taylor of Tampa, FL; four great grandchildren, Meagan Etheredge, Ashley Taylor, Kira Taylor, and Alyssa Taylor; and five great-great grandchildren, Daxton Childress, Silas Etheredge, Harlyn Taylor, Aria Etheredge, and Lily Etheredge.
Dial-Murray Funeral Home
