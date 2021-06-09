Menu
Margaret Keels "Peggy" Stokes
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC
Margaret Keels "Peggy"

Stokes

Margaret Keels "Peggy" Stokes, passes away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 in Mt. Pleasant, SC at Roper Hospice Cottage surrounded by her family after a battle with Alzheimer's.

In addition to her husband J., she is survived by her daughter, Michelle Stokes Blackstock; son-in-law, William Edward Blackstock; three grandchildren, Chase Stokes O'Reilly, Margaret Neeve O'Reilly, and Stokes McCade O'Reilly; two sisters, Kim and Robin, and many loving nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM, Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Central United Methodist Church in Florence with Rev. Dora Gafford and Rev. Thomas Smith officiating. Prior to the service the family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 PM in the Commons Area of the church.

For the full obituary and to leave messages for the family, please visit www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Published by SCNow on Jun. 9, 2021.
Jun
13
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Central United Methodist Church
225 West Cheves Street, Florence, SC
Art Cates & Bettie Jones
July 8, 2021
Peggy was our friend. She welcomed us to Florence more than 40 years ago. We´ll always miss her. Love and prayer for Jay, Michelle and family.
Shirley Imbeau
Family
June 10, 2021
My heart is broken learning about Peggy´s passing away. She was a ray of sunshine in my life. My sincere condolences to her husband and their family.
Betsy Baroody Lassiter
June 10, 2021
Peggy was a beautiful flower that blossomed everyday with her wonderful smile and loving ways. Heaven has gained an angel that will be missed by all who knew her.
jill and joseph lewis
Family
June 10, 2021
