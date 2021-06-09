Margaret Keels "Peggy"
Stokes
Margaret Keels "Peggy" Stokes, passes away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 in Mt. Pleasant, SC at Roper Hospice Cottage surrounded by her family after a battle with Alzheimer's.
In addition to her husband J., she is survived by her daughter, Michelle Stokes Blackstock; son-in-law, William Edward Blackstock; three grandchildren, Chase Stokes O'Reilly, Margaret Neeve O'Reilly, and Stokes McCade O'Reilly; two sisters, Kim and Robin, and many loving nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM, Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Central United Methodist Church in Florence with Rev. Dora Gafford and Rev. Thomas Smith officiating. Prior to the service the family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 PM in the Commons Area of the church.
For the full obituary and to leave messages for the family, please visit www.stoudenmiredowling.com
.
Published by SCNow on Jun. 9, 2021.