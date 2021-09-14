Margaret E.



Summersett



FLORENCE – Margaret Elizabeth Summersett, age 84, died Sunday, September 12, 2021, after an illness.



Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 15, 2021, in Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home. The family will greet friends following the service.



She was born May 8, 1937 in Columbus County, NC, to Blease and Pauline Strickland. She married at an early age and spent 67 ¾ wonderful years with her husband James. She graduated from the Betty Stevens Cosmetology Institute and owned and operated Margaret's Styling Center until her health failed her. She loved the Lord, her family and her flowers. She was a kind, sweet and loving person to all who knew her.



She was preceded in death by her mother and father; her sisters, Minnie Drew and Carolyn Floyd; and her brothers, Henry, Curtis, and Dinnie Strickland.



Surviving are her husband, James H. Summersett of Florence; a daughter Gail Outlaw and husband, Jimmy, of Lexington, SC; a son, James D. "Jimmy" Summersett and wife, Carla, of Florence; a brother, Vester Strickland and wife, Carol, of Mocksville, NC; two sisters, Alice Lupe and husband, Ray, of Fairmont, NC, and Debbie Bullard and husband, Larry, of Fair Bluff, NC; four grandchildren, Meagan Outlaw Hostetler (Chris), Caroline Outlaw Tate (Tommy), Hunter Summersett (Katie), Carson Summersett Kleinknecht (Barrett); eight great-grandchildren, Emerson and Riley Hostetler, McCall and Oakley Kleinknecht, Boone, Ellie, and Noah Tate, and Ada Summersett; ten nieces and eleven nephews.



Memorials may be made to John Calvin Presbyterian Church, 2000 Marsh Avenue, Florence, SC 29505.



Published by SCNow on Sep. 14, 2021.