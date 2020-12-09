Marian
Cusac
Dr. Marian Hollingsworth Cusac of Marion, 88, died Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Senior Care of Marion after an illness. Due to the ongoing pandemic, a service will be held at a later time.
Dr. Cusac was born in Georgetown, Kentucky, daughter of the late Aaron Hayden Hollingsworth and Merris Everett Hollingsworth. She is also preceded in death by her first husband, William L. Cusac, her second husband, James M. Green III, and her daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Cusac.
She was a member of the Marion Presbyterian Church, where she served as a teacher and superintendent in the Sunday School, as an officer and teacher in Presbyterian Women, as a member and director of the choir, and as an Elder.
Dr. Cusac earned her B.A. degree from Mary Baldwin College and her Master's and Ph.D. degrees in English Literature from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She taught at Mercer University, Wright State University, Erskine College, and from 1973 until her retirement in 1995 at Francis Marion University. Francis Marion recognized her contributions by naming her Distinguished Professor of the Year in 1983, by dedicating Cusac Hall in 2009, and by awarding her an honorary Doctor of Humanities degree in 2013.
Dr. Cusac was a member of the Marion Book Club, the Arts Council of Marion County, the Marion Chamber of Commerce, the Historic Marion Revitalization Association, and numerous professional and charitable organizations.
Surviving are her son, Michael L. Cusac, her grandson, Charles L. Cusac, and her brother, J. Hayden Hollingsworth. The family thanks Thelma Crawford for her tireless and loving care of Dr. Cusac over the past few years.
Memorials may be made to the Marion Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 186, Marion, SC 29571.
An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net
Published by SCNow from Dec. 9 to Dec. 16, 2020.