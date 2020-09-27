Heaven gained a beautiful person when God called Marilyn home sympathy to her family.
Alice W Rogers
September 27, 2020
Very sorry for your loss. Our hearts and prayers go out to Mike and the entire family.
Dwayne & Barrie Owens
September 26, 2020
Marilyn was loved by everyone. She was kind and loving and always there for me and my children with many kind and wise words. She will always be remembered as one of the most precious people I have ever known. There is no doubt in my mind she is at rest in God's loving arms.
EARLINE GADDY
Sister
September 26, 2020
We were so sorry to hear the news of Marilyn's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with each of you during this time.
Cindy and Tommy Anderson
September 26, 2020
Sorry of your lost Susan.
Gloria Foxworth-Washington
Classmate
September 25, 2020
So sorry to hear of Mrs. Harrelson's passing.I had a wonderful conversation with her just a few months ago. She looked great along with Mr. Harrelson. I did a funeral for Mrs Pauline Strickland and these precious folks were there. I had not seen her in about 50 years. She told me how proud she was of me.That really made my day. I felt so much live from this precious lady. My prayers go out for her two sons and her beautiful daughter .I love you guys. Steve Small.
Steve Small
Friend
September 25, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Jean Allman
Friend
September 25, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss.
Anita McMillan
Friend
September 25, 2020
My heart is shattered.
Bobbie Cille Mckenzie
Friend
September 25, 2020
Our hearts are broken. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Barry and Debbie Anderson
Friend
September 25, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I always thought alot of Mrs Marilyn. She was always so sweet and kind. Prayers for your family.
Judy Mcmillan
Friend
September 25, 2020
Mr. Carol, I just heard of Mrs. Marilyn’s passing, and I am so sorry for your loss. Please know that you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Era Carmichael
September 25, 2020
My prayers are with this sweet, sweet family as you go through this difficult time. Heaven has gained a very special angel who will be missed by so many. Keep those special memories tucked in your heart where she will live forever. May our good Lord give you strength,peace and understanding in the days ahead. He will carry you through this difficult time.
Sherrie Hinson
Friend
September 25, 2020
So special. Praying for this fine family.
Kathryn Finger
Friend
September 24, 2020
I TRULY AM SO SORRY TO HEAR THIS.MS MARILYN WORKED WITH ME AT SPRING MILLS IN THE 70'S..LUVD HER..HER LAUGHS..
PAT STROUD
Coworker
September 24, 2020
Marilyn was such a special lady. Always so sweet and kind. Prayers being lifted. So very sorry for your loss.
Lynn Rogers
September 24, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I will keep the family in my thoughts and prayers.
James Hugh Gerrald
Friend
September 24, 2020
You're in my heart and prayers in your loss of one so dear. Marilyn was a loving and special friend. May God holds you in his arms and comfort you during this sad time. Take care and remember I love you.
Ruth Holt
Friend
September 24, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful woman. We will love you and miss you always. We now have another angel looking out for us.