So sorry to hear of Mrs. Harrelson's passing.I had a wonderful conversation with her just a few months ago. She looked great along with Mr. Harrelson. I did a funeral for Mrs Pauline Strickland and these precious folks were there. I had not seen her in about 50 years. She told me how proud she was of me.That really made my day. I felt so much live from this precious lady. My prayers go out for her two sons and her beautiful daughter .I love you guys. Steve Small.

Steve Small Friend September 25, 2020