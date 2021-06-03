Marilyn Truett
Evans
LAMAR -- Marilyn Faye Truett Evans, age 60 went to be with the Lord after a 20 year battle with cancer on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 4th at Christian Pathway Fellowship Church with burial following at Lamar Memorial Cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Born on January 28, 1961, Marilyn is the daughter of Margie Watford Truett and the late Hilton Truett. She worked in Medical Records for McLeod Hospital for 35 years. She loved tending to her flowers in her garden, feeding animals, and feeding her friends and family. Marilyn loved the Lord and was a member of Christian Pathway Fellowship Church where she did everything from secretarial work to custodial work to leading the music during worship.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Fred "Cotton" Evans; her children, Kaci (Everette) Watford and Fred "Dusty" (Carly) Evans; grandchildren, Lillie Katherine Watford, Marilyn Elizabeth Watford and Brayzel Hilton Evans; brother, Terry (Rebecca) Truett; her "special sisters", Karen Bailey and Stephanie Hall, her "special son", Hunter Truett, along with many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Barbara Welch, Ann Wilkes and her Hospice nurse and CNA, Brande and Devin.
Memorials may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, www.komen.org
; McLeod Hospice Foundation, PO Box 100551 Florence, SC 29502, www.mcleodfoundation.org
; or to Christian Pathway Church, PO Box 757 Lamar, SC 29069.
A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com
.
Published by SCNow on Jun. 3, 2021.