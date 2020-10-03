Marilyn M.
Eaddy
LAKE CITY -- Mrs. Marilyn McGee Eaddy, 81, wife of the late Wyman R. Eaddy, died Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at her sister-in-law's residence in Johnsonville, SC.
Mrs. Eaddy was born on April 9, 1939, in Lake City, a daughter of the late Heyward Daniel McGee, Sr. and Maggie Lee McGee. She was a graduate of Lake City High School and received an Associate's Degree for Francis Marion University in Business. Mrs. Eaddy retired from Palmetto Bank after 30 years as a bank teller and not one penny was ever missing. She was a member of Paran Baptist Church, where she was a former Sunday school teacher, choir member and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary. She was also a member of the Lake City Senior Citizens Association.
Survivors include a niece, Linda Watford; great-niece, Kisa Fennell; great great nephew, Charles Lee Cook; sister-in-law, Mabeline Eaddy Evans and a number of cousins.
Mrs. Eaddy was preceded in death by a brother, Heyward Daniel McGee, Jr.
Graveside services will be 3:00 PM, Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Lake City Memorial Park, 522 West Main Street, Lake City, SC 29560, directed by Carolina Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Christian Missions Outreach, PO Box 7007, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572.
