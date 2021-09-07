Dr. Marion Stephenson
Fowler, Jr.
LAKE CITY, S.C. -- Dr. Marion Stephenson Fowler, Jr., 82, of Lake City, South Carolina, died Friday, September 3, 2021 in Florence, South Carolina. He was the husband of Dona W. Fowler.
Dr. Fowler was born on January 24, 1939 in Lake City, South Carolina. He was the son of the late Marion Stephenson Fowler, Sr. and Annie Lee Keels Fowler. He was raised in Lake City and attended Lake City High School where he excelled in basketball and football.
Dr. Fowler earned his Bachelor of Science Degree from the College of Charleston. He graduated Summa Cum Laude in 1959. Other honors include the Freshman Chemistry Award and the Alumni Medal which is awarded annually to the student who has the highest combined academic standing at the end of their junior year. He was voted class president for each year he attended the College of Charleston and was president of the student body his final year. Dr. Fowler was a member of the Phi Delta Kappa Fraternity. He also played varsity basketball and tennis for three years. He was a "True Maroon".
He earned his M.D. degree in 1963 from the Medical College of Virginia. He graduated Magna Cum Laude. Other honors included the AOA Honorary Medical Society and the Sigma Zeta Honor Society. After graduation, Dr. Fowler started a surgical residency at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, South Carolina. He was drafted and served in the United States Navy as a Lieutenant Commander. He was the chief medical officer for 44 ships in the Mine Force Atlantic Fleet under the direction of Admiral Herman J. Kossler from 1964 to 1966.
Dr. Fowler returned to his hometown of Lake City in June of 1966 where he practiced medicine for over 51 years. He co-founded the Lake City Medical Clinic. He later joined Pee Dee Family Practice. Dr. Fowler served in a number of different leadership positions at the Lower Florence County Hospital during his years of medical practice. Dr. Fowler was proud to say that he delivered more than 1,000 babies during his medical career.
Dr. Fowler was a member of the Lake City First Baptist Church. He served on the Lower Florence County Hospital Board. He was a member of the Lake City Rotary Club, the S.C. Medical Society, the Florence Medical Society, the American Medical Association, the Board of Visitors at the College of Charleston, the Board of Visitors at the Medical University of South Carolina, the Board of Directors at The Carolina Academy and President of the Lake City Country Club.
Dr. Fowler was instrumental in the establishment of two prestigious awards at the College of Charleston which are the Edward Emerson Towell Award (student with the highest grade point average in the Department of Chemistry) and the Willard Augustus Silcox Award (student athlete with the highest grade point average).
Dr. Fowler's interests included tennis, golf, sailing, hunting, South Carolina football, North Carolina basketball, grilling and a good glass of wine. He and his wife, Mary, coached The Carolina Academy Tennis Team and led them to win two State Championships in 1981 and 1982. He was also an avid dog lover. His favorite dog was a black lab named Boogie. Dr. Fowler loved spending time with his family and friends. He considered it his utmost privilege to treat the countless number of patients in his care.
Surviving is his wife of 33 years, Dona W. Fowler, of Lake City; son, Marion Stephenson (Karen) Fowler, III, M.D.,J.D., of Lake City; daughter, Lee Ann Fowler (Daniel) Bundrick, R.Ph. of Surfside Beach; daughter, Sarah Frances Fowler (Ed) Braga, Pharm.D.,R.Ph. of Lexington; Stepson, Bond Maynard Long, III, of Camden; grandchildren, Marion Stephenson (Whitney) Fowler, IV, Brett Barbree (Virginia) Fowler, M.D., Daniel Tyler (fiancée, Noelle Terrana) Bundrick, Stephenson Burch Bundrick and Eduardo Keels Fowler Braga; great-grandchildren, Marion Stephenson Fowler, V, Elloree Virginia Fowler, Norah Katherine Fowler, Olivia Elle Bundrick and Luther Cabot Fowler; and a multitude of nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces.
Dr. Fowler was preceded in death by his first wife of 28 years, Mary Burch Fowler.
The funeral will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at the Lake City First Baptist Church with burial to follow at Lake City Memorial Park, with Carolina Funeral Home in Charge.
Memorials may be made to the Lake City First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 820, Lake City, S.C., 29560 or to The Carolina Academy, 351 N. Country Club Rd., Lake City, S.C., 29560 or to a charity of one's choice
.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, please consider wearing a mask.
Published by SCNow on Sep. 7, 2021.