Marion "Cile" Harbec
Salinsky
FLORENCE -- Marion "Cile" Harbec Salinsky, 91, of Florence died on Monday, September 21, 2020.
Due to COVID-19 all services will be held privately at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the Florence National Cemetery. Services are being directed by Kistler-Hardee Funeral Home of Darlington.
Marion was born in Willimantic, Connecticut and moved to Florence, South Carolina in 1969. Marion retired from GE and was a longtime member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church. She loved to travel with family and friends and loved her dog, Abby.
Surviving are her son, Steven Salinsky (Kathie), her daughters, Gail Smith, Diane Watson (Blake) and Mary Ann Carter (David); 10 grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren.
Special thanks to Agape Care of South Carolina (Formerly Hospice Care of South Carolina), also special thanks to Annie Smith, Gwen Ham, Glovannah Gee, and Rev. Allen Lynch for their excellent support and care given to Mrs. Salinsky.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Agape Care of South Carolina Foundation, 110 Dillon Drive, Spartanburg, South Carolina 29370.
.
.
Published by SCNow on Sep. 23, 2020.