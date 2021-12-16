MarjorieGoingsMarjorie Goings, 73, of Florence. Passed on December 8, 2022 while in Virginia.Marjorie was a loving wife to her husband, Charles. A caring mother to her children: Breanna, Elizabeth and Teddy. As well a loving grandma to her beautiful grandchildren: Stevie and Levi. Her bright smile will be missed throughout her South Carolina community and at the school where she taught for over a decade.A ceremony remembering Marjorie will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the home of her daughter, followed by an intimate reception.