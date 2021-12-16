Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marjorie Goings
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
Marjorie

Goings

Marjorie Goings, 73, of Florence. Passed on December 8, 2022 while in Virginia.

Marjorie was a loving wife to her husband, Charles. A caring mother to her children: Breanna, Elizabeth and Teddy. As well a loving grandma to her beautiful grandchildren: Stevie and Levi. Her bright smile will be missed throughout her South Carolina community and at the school where she taught for over a decade.

A ceremony remembering Marjorie will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the home of her daughter, followed by an intimate reception.

[email protected]
Published by SCNow on Dec. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Memorial service
home of her daughter
SC
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.