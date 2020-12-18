FLORENCE – Marjorie Claire Russell, 72, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at McLeod Hospice House. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Florence, SC, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home.
Margy was born in Florence, SC, where she lived most of her life. She graduated from McClenaghan High School and attended the University of South Carolina. Margy worked most recently at Belk in Florence.
Margy is predeceased by her father, Dr. Samuel O. Russell, Jr. Surviving are her mother, Mrs. Samuel O. Russell, Jr.; brothers, Dr. Samuel O. Russell, III, and Bill (Rita) Russell. Also, she is survived by her nieces, Rebecca (Neal) Vincent and Brooke (Alex) Knotts. Her great nieces and nephew were constant sources of joy: Anna Claire Vincent, Ashley Caroline Vincent, Allie Claussen Vincent, Marlee Elizabeth Knotts, and William Russell Knotts. Many loving cousins survive Margy, as well.
12 Entries
Gussie B. Avant Calvary Baptist Church Florence, S.C.
Gussie B Avant
Friend
December 19, 2020
I worked with Margie for years. She was one of the nicest,sweetest, kindest people I have ever known. Fly high Miss Margie you will be missed but never forgotten
Dianne Price
December 19, 2020
My deepest sympathies. She was such a nice lady. Always had a smile. Hugs to Mrs. Claire.
Connie Hartley
December 19, 2020
Bill and the Russell family, I´m so sorry to see this news. Margie was a friend of my older brothers and was a part of my growing up in Florence. May all of the good memories of her life give you comfort now and in the coming days.
Tim Nauss
December 19, 2020
Sorry for your loss.
larry lloyd
Classmate
December 18, 2020
Remembering my friend at Columbia College from 50 years ago and more recently at Belk. Love her and so enjoyed when we'd see other! The years would vanish! May precious memories comfort you until you see her again! 2 Peter 3:9 Love, Stephanie Vickery Stanley, 1970 class Hartsville
Stephanie Stanley
Friend
December 18, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Margie. I remember her as a genuinely lovely, sweet, sweet young girl when we all were teenagers. I know she will be missed.
Dan Hardaway
Friend
December 18, 2020
Angela Cox
December 18, 2020
So sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this time.
Sterling Parnell Kelley
December 18, 2020
We are sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept our condolences and we will keep you in our prayers. Bekki Medsker and Mary Beazly
Bekki Medsker
Friend
December 18, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Marilyn and Derman Hodge
Friend
December 17, 2020
Marjorie always took the time to speak eve. If she was busy. She was friendly, attentive, and showed her interest and concern for others. She has left us far too soon. She will be missed. My sympathy to the family especially to her mother, Claire.