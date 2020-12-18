Margy



Russell



FLORENCE – Marjorie Claire Russell, 72, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at McLeod Hospice House. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Florence, SC, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home.



Margy was born in Florence, SC, where she lived most of her life. She graduated from McClenaghan High School and attended the University of South Carolina. Margy worked most recently at Belk in Florence.



Margy is predeceased by her father, Dr. Samuel O. Russell, Jr. Surviving are her mother, Mrs. Samuel O. Russell, Jr.; brothers, Dr. Samuel O. Russell, III, and Bill (Rita) Russell. Also, she is survived by her nieces, Rebecca (Neal) Vincent and Brooke (Alex) Knotts. Her great nieces and nephew were constant sources of joy: Anna Claire Vincent, Ashley Caroline Vincent, Allie Claussen Vincent, Marlee Elizabeth Knotts, and William Russell Knotts. Many loving cousins survive Margy, as well.



