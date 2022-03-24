Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marshall Bridges
FUNERAL HOME
Waters-Powell Funeral Home - Florence
400 S Dargan Street
Florence, SC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 26 2022
1:30p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Marshall

Bridges

CHARLESTON - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Marshall Bridges, aged 71, at home, surrounded by her daughters. Her death followed a battle with cancer, which she fought bravely.

Marshall was preceded in death by her parents Saunders McKenzie Bridges, Sr. and Elsie Price Bridges, as well has her husband, Daniel Rogerson.

She is survived by her daughters: Leila Lewis Ballard (Derek) of Reevesville, SC and Lori Lewis Gillespie (Derek) of Summerville, SC; siblings: Saunders McKenzie Bridges, Jr. (Angelyn) of Florence, SC and Julianne Bridges Dias (Robert d.) of Lynchburg, VA.; grandchildren: Taylor Anne Mills, Sydney Gillespie Faries, Christian Paul Gillespie, Bridges Anson Ballard and Emma Marshall Gillespie, along with three great- grandchildren.

A celebration of Marshall's life will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church, in Florence, SC, on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 2:30 pm. The family will greet friends one hour before the service. Private interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Waters-Powell Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers the family requests live plants or a memorial donation to Crescent Hospice of Charleston.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 24, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Florence, SC
Mar
26
Celebration of Life
2:30p.m.
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Florence, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Waters-Powell Funeral Home - Florence
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Waters-Powell Funeral Home - Florence.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.