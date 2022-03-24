Marshall



Bridges



CHARLESTON - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Marshall Bridges, aged 71, at home, surrounded by her daughters. Her death followed a battle with cancer, which she fought bravely.



Marshall was preceded in death by her parents Saunders McKenzie Bridges, Sr. and Elsie Price Bridges, as well has her husband, Daniel Rogerson.



She is survived by her daughters: Leila Lewis Ballard (Derek) of Reevesville, SC and Lori Lewis Gillespie (Derek) of Summerville, SC; siblings: Saunders McKenzie Bridges, Jr. (Angelyn) of Florence, SC and Julianne Bridges Dias (Robert d.) of Lynchburg, VA.; grandchildren: Taylor Anne Mills, Sydney Gillespie Faries, Christian Paul Gillespie, Bridges Anson Ballard and Emma Marshall Gillespie, along with three great- grandchildren.



A celebration of Marshall's life will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church, in Florence, SC, on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 2:30 pm. The family will greet friends one hour before the service. Private interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Waters-Powell Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers the family requests live plants or a memorial donation to Crescent Hospice of Charleston.



Published by SCNow on Mar. 24, 2022.