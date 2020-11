Martha E.DrewMartha E. Drew, 75, of Florence, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020.Mrs. Drew is survived by her husband, Rudolph Drew.Graveside service will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Florence Memorial Gardens directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.To view the complete obituary, please visit www.stoudenmiredowling.com