MARTHA P.EDWARDSMARTHA P. EDWARDSPamplico, SCMartha P. Edwards, 83, widow of Vernon Edwards, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022 at her home.Mrs. Martha was born in Poston, SC, a daughter of the late Sumpus Finklea and Harlen Grace Perry. She was a retired CNA, a member of Kingsburg Baptist Church, and was a former President of the Women's Auxiliary of the VFW.She liked to read, sing Karaoke, and write; having had poems published in the Florence Morning News, and she also had a short story published.She is survived by her children, Seth (Myrtle) Edwards and Deidra Vance-Barnes; partner, James "Jim" Darnell; brothers, Bobby Perry and Edo Perry; grandsons, Christian Vance and Caleb Barnes.She was predeceased by two brothers, Charles Stone and Billy Perry and two sisters, Frankie Cribb and Judy Gay.Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, March 21, 2022 in the Morris Funeral Home Chapel with burial in the Ephesus Cemetery, Old River Road, Pamplico, SC 29583.The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM Monday, March 21, 2022 in the Morris Funeral Home Chapel, 416 N. Main St., Hemingway, SC 29554.Please sign the guest book at morris-funeralhome.com