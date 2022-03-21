MARTHA P.
EDWARDS
MARTHA P. EDWARDS
Pamplico, SC
Martha P. Edwards, 83, widow of Vernon Edwards, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022 at her home.
Mrs. Martha was born in Poston, SC, a daughter of the late Sumpus Finklea and Harlen Grace Perry. She was a retired CNA, a member of Kingsburg Baptist Church, and was a former President of the Women's Auxiliary of the VFW.
She liked to read, sing Karaoke, and write; having had poems published in the Florence Morning News, and she also had a short story published.
She is survived by her children, Seth (Myrtle) Edwards and Deidra Vance-Barnes; partner, James "Jim" Darnell; brothers, Bobby Perry and Edo Perry; grandsons, Christian Vance and Caleb Barnes.
She was predeceased by two brothers, Charles Stone and Billy Perry and two sisters, Frankie Cribb and Judy Gay.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, March 21, 2022 in the Morris Funeral Home Chapel with burial in the Ephesus Cemetery, Old River Road, Pamplico, SC 29583.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM Monday, March 21, 2022 in the Morris Funeral Home Chapel, 416 N. Main St., Hemingway, SC 29554.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 21, 2022.