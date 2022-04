Martha Renetta



James Whack



Funeral Service for Mrs. Martha Renetta James Whack will be conducted 11:00 AM Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Trinity Baptist Church, 124 West Darlington Street, Florence, South Carolina 29501. Interment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.



Published by SCNow on Jan. 6, 2022.