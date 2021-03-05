Marvin Johnson
Garrett
GREENSBORO, NC – Marvin Johnson Garrett, 81, died Wednesday, March 3, 2021, after an illness.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Thompson Cemetery, Florence, SC, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home of Florence. All COVID19 precautions will be observed.
Mr. Garrett was born in Florence, SC, a son of the late Monroe J. and Isadore Taylor Garrett. He retired after 30 years as Vice-President of Claims for Firemen's Fund Insurance Company in Greensboro, NC. He was a member of Jamestown United Methodist Church, Jamestown, NC.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Tippit Garrett of Greensboro, NC; a daughter, Ondrea Dwiggins (Chris) of Pleasant Garden, NC; two sons, Darrin Garrett (Christine) of Milton, GA, and Jeff Garrett of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; a granddaughter, Shannon Dwiggins, and a grandson, Corey Dwiggins, both of Pleasant Garden, NC, along with great-grandson, Axel Dwiggins.
He was predeceased by his sister, Carol Garrett.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimers' Foundation of America at alzfdn.org
.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 5, 2021.