Although I never met Marvin Garrett, I have been friends with Darrin for more than 20 years. If Darrin's character is a reflection of the man that Marvin is, then he was an Angel on Earth. May he Rest in Peace in Heaven. To the Loved Ones he leaves behind, May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.

Douglas Blount March 5, 2021