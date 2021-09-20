Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Abraham
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nesmith-Pinckney Funeral Home
81 Sams Lane
Hemingway, SC
Mary Abraham , of Florence, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Arrangements by Nesmith-Pinckney Funeral Home.
Published by SCNow on Sep. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Nesmith-Pinckney Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nesmith-Pinckney Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My Most Deepest & Sincere Sympathy Goes Out To Mrs. Mary´s Family!!! She Was A Very Sweet, Kind, Gentle & Loving Woman Of God!!! I´m Truly Going To Miss You Sweetheart!!! Sleep Peacefully!!! On Behalf Of The Fenwick Grove Community!!!!
Wilma Scott
Friend
September 23, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remember we know how this story ends
Carolyn Greene
Friend
September 22, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. My heart aches that I can´t be there due to situation here but I´m praying for y´all. Please know I loved Mary with all my heart.
JEAN MCCLEASE WILLIAMS
Family
September 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results