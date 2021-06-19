Mary C.
Batson
It is with great sadness that the family of Mary C. Batson announces her death on June 16th in Greenville, SC. She was the daughter of the late Ada Belle C. Martin and her late father.
Born in Lee County near Bishopville, SC, in 1927, she was a product of the Great Depression and graduated from Bishopville High School. Through sheer effort and financial sacrifice, she graduated from Lander College where she achieved skills in English and typing and writing.
She was a member of the greatest generation and married a WWII veteran, Paul O. Batson, Jr., in 1947. They moved to Marion, SC, in 1957 where she raised three children and excelled in her early roles as minister's wife and mother.
Having learned to play piano at an early age, she actively served Marion Baptist Church in its music ministry from her earliest days in Marion In October 1980 she was asked to serve as Church Organist, which service she rendered for 38 years, retiring in 2018. It was one of the greatest loves of her life to play the organ at Marion Baptist Church in countless church services, choir practices, weddings, and funerals, touching the lives of many,
She became employed by the City of Marion in the early 1960s, serving for 44 years, mostly as Marion City Clerk. She was especially treasured for her communication skills, having become a consummate writer of letters and resolutions and ordinances in support of mayors and city councils and city officials for many years. Even in the last months of her life, she spent hours at her "Selectric" typewriter and copy machine.
The City of Marion, SC, was her home for 61 years until she moved to a retirement home in Greer, SC in October 2018 to be close to her two sons. She remained a devoted and faithful member of Marion Baptist Church all this time and was beloved by all who knew her.
Her caramel cakes were prized by all who received them, and her recipe remains a coveted item. She shared countless cakes with many families in the community, especially for birthdays, illness, gifts and times of bereavement. She never wanted any spotlight, always was pleased to serve others quietly and meaningfully with cakes or her music or her notes.
She loved her Lord, her Church and many friends, and she also loved animals – especially her beloved poodles, Barney and Pepper, and Yorkie, Marcus. Also one of her joys was shopping with her daughter, Mary Lynn.
Her life was consumed with communication and service to others. She had a long list of friends who received birthday cards and notes in an old Southern style, and an equal list of folks who received countless articles clipped from the papers and print media she voraciously absorbed. Far and wide, she made friends, connecting by mail & phone with those she knew and those she didn't.
The family extends great appreciation to her support team at Phoenix and her loving nurses at NHC Mauldin, including Caris Hospice. All provided peace and comfort in her final days.
Mary is survived by her two sons, Paul O. Batson, III (Ann) and Dr. John Batson (Carol). She was predeceased by her daughter, Mary Lynn, in November 2015 and her late husband, Dr. Paul O. Batson, Jr., in 2003, and her sister, Gertrude Lyons.
Funeral services will be held at Marion Baptist Church, 106 S. Main Street, Marion, on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 3:00 PM with graveside services to be held at Rose Hill Cemetery immediately afterwards on Hwy E. 76. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 2:00-3:00 at the church.
In lieu of flowers, Mary would be honored by a gift to the Oak Tree Sunday School Class at Marion Baptist Church, the Gideon Society, or to an animal shelter of one's choice.
Published by SCNow on Jun. 19, 2021.