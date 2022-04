Mary Louise "Noot" Peoples



Beckett



Funeral Service for Mrs. Mary Louise "Noot" Peoples Beckett will be conducted 11:00 AM TODAY Thursday, June 24, 2021 at J. O. & Annette Smith Memorial Chapel, 307 South Johns Street, Florence, South Carolina, 29506. Interment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.



Published by SCNow on Jun. 24, 2021.