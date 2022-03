Mary



Brailey



Ms. Mary Brailey of Hartsville, SC died on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center of Hartsville, SC. Service will be held on Monday, March 28th at 2:00 P.M. at New Hopewell Baptist Church, Hartsville, SC. Interment will be at the church cemetery. The viewing will be held on Sunday, March 27th, at IHTLS Church of Deliverance #2, 211 Marion St., Hartsville, SC from 3-8 P.M. JP Holley Funeral Home of Bishopville, SC in charge of all arrangements



Published by SCNow on Mar. 26, 2022.