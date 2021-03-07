Menu
Mary A. Eaddy
FUNERAL HOME
Smith's Funeral Home of Florence
307 S. Johns Street
Florence, SC
Mary A. Eaddy of Florence, died Friday, March 5, 2021. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Home of Florence.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Sunset Memory Gardens
2615 Alligator Road, Effingham, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Smith's Funeral Home of Florence
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sincere condolences to the Packer/Eaddy families during this period of the lost of your beloved one. May the memories of her precious life help you through your sorrow. Class of 1965 classmate.
Mae L. Lyde
March 12, 2021
Our sincerest condolences to Greg, Lisa and our family. We pray God's Peace upon each of you to bless and sustain during your time of sorrow. May the sweet memories you hold dear help bring comfort to you all. We love you!
Stanley, Alene, Briana and Stacey Packer
March 8, 2021
Praying for the family to have peace, strength and endurance during this time. May God richly bless each of you as you remember the times she shared with you. From the Hooks family.
shirley peterkin
March 7, 2021
