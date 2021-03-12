Graveside Service for Mrs. Mary Alice Packer Eaddy will be conducted 11:00 AM Friday March 12, 2021 at Sunset Memory Gardens, 2615 Alligator Road, Effingham, South Carolina. Interment will follow, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.
My sincere condolences to the Packer/Eaddy families during this period of the lost of your beloved one. May the memories of her precious life help you through your sorrow.
Class of 1965 classmate.
Mae L. Lyde
March 12, 2021
Our sincerest condolences to Greg, Lisa and our family. We pray God's Peace upon each of you to bless and sustain during your time of sorrow.
May the sweet memories you hold dear help bring comfort to you all. We love you!
Stanley, Alene, Briana and Stacey Packer
March 8, 2021
Praying for the family to have peace, strength and endurance during this time. May God richly bless each of you as you remember the times she shared with you. From the Hooks family.