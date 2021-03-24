Our prayers to the Gattison family.Bunch fought a courageous fight she was truly a living testimony to us all. TO PATTY an all the siblings An all the lives you touched God is your strength today an beyond.Rest in PEACE GOD GRANT ME THE SERENITY TO ACCEPT THE THINGS I CANNOT CHANGE. COURAGE TO CHANGE THE THINGS I CAN AN THE WISDOM TO KNOW THE DIFFERENCE

Jacqueline Gattison&Family March 25, 2021