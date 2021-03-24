Menu
Mary "Bunch" Gattison
FUNERAL HOME
Mitchell-Josey Funeral Home Inc
612 S Main St
Darlington, SC
Mary "Bunch" Gattison, 66, of Darlington died Monday, March 22, 2021. Arrangements will be announced by Mitchell-Josey Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at 408 E. Burn Court, Darlington.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 24, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Mitchell-Josey Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our prayers to the Gattison family.Bunch fought a courageous fight she was truly a living testimony to us all. TO PATTY an all the siblings An all the lives you touched God is your strength today an beyond.Rest in PEACE GOD GRANT ME THE SERENITY TO ACCEPT THE THINGS I CANNOT CHANGE. COURAGE TO CHANGE THE THINGS I CAN AN THE WISDOM TO KNOW THE DIFFERENCE
Jacqueline Gattison&Family
March 25, 2021
My Deepest sympathy to the Gattison Family, Praying God will continue to strengthen you ..
Glarita (Gly) Smith
March 25, 2021
My CONDOLENCE to the family RIP Bunch
Earnestine Thomas Gregg
March 24, 2021
