Mary Alice Harlan
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Waters-Powell Funeral Home - Florence
400 S Dargan Street
Florence, SC
Mary Alice

Harlan

DARLINGTON – Mary Alice Martin Harlan, 92, peacefully transitioned from this life during the early morning of Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

Mary Alice was born February 21, 1929 in Warren, Ohio the daughter of the late William Richard and Martha Hazlett Martin. She was the oldest of a close-knit family of seven siblings. She graduated salutatorian of her high school class. On August 30, 1947 she eloped to marry Joseph E. Harlan in Bennettsville, SC. (The first state traveling south from Pennsylvania where she could marry at age 19 without her father's permission.)

She spent most of her childhood and adult life in the New Castle, Pennsylvania area surrounded by the Martin and the Harlan clans. Following retirement, she and Joe relocated to Bethea Baptist Retirement Community. They enjoyed many years and many good friends in Christian fellowship.

Mary Alice was a woman of strong Christian faith, that she lived every day. She was kind and nuturing but also very determined and dedicated.

She was predeceased by her husband and life partner, Joseph E. Harlan, Sr; brothers Jim Martin and John Martin; and sister Ruth McGee.

She is survived by her two sons: Joseph E. Harlan, Jr., MD (Becky) of Florence, SC, and David M. Harlan, MSW of Bucksport, ME. Also surviving are sisters: Martha "Skip" Sonntag of Ellwood City, PA, Sue (Ray) Bales of New Castle, PA, and Sylvia (Les) Krepton of Homer Glen, IL; brother-in-law, Lloyd (Charlotte) Harlan of New Castle, PA; sisters-in-law, Stephanne Martin of New Castle, and Mary "Winnie" Martin of Canal Fulton, OH; South Carolina grandchildren: Elizabeth (Read) Bradford, Benjamin, (Helen Smith) Harlan, Andrew Harlan, and Sarah Harlan; Maine grandchildren: Daniel (Crystal) Harlan and Kate (Jake) Barto; and great-grandchildren: Piper, Josie, Dalton, Ruth, Zacary, Cole and one great-granddaughter "on-the-way."

A private service will be shared by the family. Condolences and messages can be sent to the family at [email protected]

Memorials may be sent to Bethea Baptist Retirement Community, 157 Home Avenue, Darlington, SC 29532.

Water-Powell Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 20, 2021.
Waters-Powell Funeral Home - Florence
I was fortunate to have the pleasure of getting to know Mary Alice when my Mother, Jo Campbell, was a resident at Bethea. She was always such a shining light and never failed to give me a big hug. I know that she will be sorely missed by her many friends and family members.
Carla White
Friend
March 23, 2021
Dr.Harlan, I am so sorry to hear of the loss of your mother. Praying for you and your family.
Sherry Harrington Berry
March 20, 2021
