A Celebration of Life for Ms. Mary Joe Hugee will be conducted 2:00 PM, Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Ideal Funeral Parlor, Inc. with interment to follow in Munn's Cemetery, Pamplico, SC. She died on Friday, October 16th.
Mary was born December 26, 1933, in Pamplico, SC to the late Levi and Christine White Hugee. She was educated in the public schools of Florence County, and was formerly employed with Rely Picture Frame Company in Dover, NJ for 15 years. Upon returning home, she was employed with Rental Uniform Service of Florence for 37 years, retiring in 2005.
She was a member of Mt. Zion Chapel Baptist Church, Pamplico, SC, where she served in several capacities. She was also a member of the Light of Pamplico Chapter #80, Order of the Eastern Star.
Survivors include: her only daughter and son-in-law, Bonita (Henry) McFadden; one special granddaughter, Chelsea Elysia McFadden; one brother, Ray Hugee; three sisters: Barbara (Elijah) Sue Hugee-Drew, Renetta Hugee-Fosque and Netta (Roderick) Hugee-Brooks; one sister-in-law Ruth Inez Wells-Hugee; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
