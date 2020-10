Mary KeefeStumpfMary Keefe Stumpf of Florence, SC, went to be with the Lord on her 97th birthday, on Friday, October 2, 2020. Mrs. Stumpf was born in Florence Co, a daughter of Elizabeth McInnis Keefe and Arelious Cadell "A.C." Keefe, Sr. She started her career as a switchboard operator at Bruce Hospital and later became a Personal Stylist with Coggeshall's Department Store in Darlington. She was a member of Temple FWB Church in Darlington for most of her life and later became a member of First Free Will Baptist Church in Florence. She loved travelling in her retirement years. She is preceded in death in addition to her parents by her step-mother, Ila ward Keefe; her three husbands; a daughter, Marilyn Matthews Godwin and her son in law, Sammy "Ray" Godwin; and four siblings, James, Dallas, A.C. and Edna. She is survived by her son, Terry Matthews (Mary); three grandchildren, Mark B. Godwin (Chad Bulloch), Amy Godwin Tinsley (Gary) and Amelia Godwin Kelly (Kyle); four great-grandchildren, Hanna and Olivia Tinsley and Kendell and Karson Kelly and a number of nieces and nephews. Private graveside services will be held in Mt. Hope Cemetery, directed by Cain Calcutt Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials maybe made to a charity of one's choice Cain Calcutt Funeral Home512 2nd Loop RoadPlease sign the registry at