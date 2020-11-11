Mary L.



Anderson



FLORENCE -- Funeral service for Mrs. Mary L. Anderson will be conducted 12 Noon Thursday, November 12, 2020 at J. O. & Annette Smith Memorial Chapel, 307 South Johns Street, Florence, South Carolina. Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.



Public Viewing will be from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at J. O. & Annette Smith Memorial Chapel, 307 South Johns Street, Florence, South Carolina.



Published by SCNow on Nov. 11, 2020.