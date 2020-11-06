Mary Louise "Mary Lou"



Davis



Mary Louise (Mary Lou) Davis was born November 18, 1939 in Marlboro County, S.C. to the late Louise King Davis and Richard Davis Sr. She departed this earthly life on Sunday, November 1, 2020 after an illness. She was educated in Marlboro and Dillion County Schools. The family later moved to Florence, SC.



She was preceded in death by her parents the late Louise and Richard Davis Sr, three sisters, Geneva Dixon, Maybelle Edwards, and Lizzie Cobb. Five brothers John Davis Sr. Richard Davis Jr, Luke Davis, Jule Davis, and Sammy Davis Sr.



Among her may careers, she worked as a cook at McClenaghan High School.



Mary Lou was a hard worker and a kind and generous person. No matter what wrong was done to her, she was always willing to help. She was the backbone of her family. Whenever there was a problem or any trouble, she was in the middle being the mediator, solving the problem. When there was sickness, she was the nurse. When there was pain and sorrow, she was giving comfort. She received Christ in her life and was a faithful member of St. John Progressive Church under the leadership of first, Pastor Rosa Lee Cooper and later Pastor Gloria Cooper. She served on the Usher Board and the choir until her health started to fail. She loved church and was willing to help in any capacity. She was well known in her neighborhood and all the Mars Bluff Community. She loved to cook. Her cakes and collard greens were well sort after, along with her biscuits.



She was the proud mother of two children. She leaves behind her children, Mary Ann (Calvin) Davis and Richard (Danni) Davis both of Florence, SC to cherish her precious and loving memories. Five grandchildren, Kiamani (Bob) Deas of Darlington, SC, Keenan Blake Davis, Darius "Kal" Davis, Keli Davis, and Keith "Brad" (Candace) Davis, all of Florence, SC. She was blessed with one great granddaughter Suvanee "Momma" Deas and one great grandson, Kaiden Xavier Davis. Two sisters, Roxanna "Annie" Colson of Florence, SC and Queen Esther Davis of Brooklyn, NY. One brother, William (Nolie) Davis of Florence, SC. Three special nieces, Dorothy Palmer of Philadelphia, PA that she raised from a baby as her own, Lucille "LucyTootsie" Dixon of Florence, SC whom she also raised and adored Lizzie "Munsie" R. King, also of Florence, SC who she called "Lizzie Green". A special nephew, Luther Dixon, who grew up in her home as a brother.



She leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, adopted children, Beth, Tammy and Jonathan, and other close family members and friends. Her motto was, "God sits high and he looks low."



Published by SCNow on Nov. 6, 2020.