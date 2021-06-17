Mary Lou
Powers Matthews
HARTSVILLE -- Mary Lou Powers Cribb Matthews, age 89 went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 31, 2021. Born on January 4, 1932 in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, she was the daughter of the late William Herbert Powers and Mary LuLu Brandon Powers. She lived in Florida from early childhood through mid-life, and then moved to Darlington. Mary Lou was an animal lover, horse trainer, pig farmer, and Elementary School Teacher. She retired from Cain Elementary School where she taught for many years. She was an active member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church which she loved dearly. She'll be mostly remembered for her sense of humor, fierce independence, and her love of life.
Mary Lou is survived by her three children, Jan (Jerry) Grimes, Henry (Pam) Cribb and Mary Ruth (Terry) Anderson; four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; as well as a host of friends and loved ones who will miss her greatly.
A visitation will be held Saturday, June 19th from 10-11 a.m., with a memorial service following at 11:00 a.m. at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 622 Wesley Church St. Darlington, SC 29532. Belk Funeral Home in Darlington is assisting the family during this time. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations made to the Darlington Human Society, PO Box 503 Darlington, SC 29540, in memory of Mary Lou Matthews.
A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com
Published by SCNow on Jun. 17, 2021.