Mary Lou Powers Matthews
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Belk Funeral Home - Darlington
229 West Broad Street
Darlington, SC
Mary Lou

Powers Matthews

HARTSVILLE -- Mary Lou Powers Cribb Matthews, age 89 went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 31, 2021. Born on January 4, 1932 in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, she was the daughter of the late William Herbert Powers and Mary LuLu Brandon Powers. She lived in Florida from early childhood through mid-life, and then moved to Darlington. Mary Lou was an animal lover, horse trainer, pig farmer, and Elementary School Teacher. She retired from Cain Elementary School where she taught for many years. She was an active member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church which she loved dearly. She'll be mostly remembered for her sense of humor, fierce independence, and her love of life.

Mary Lou is survived by her three children, Jan (Jerry) Grimes, Henry (Pam) Cribb and Mary Ruth (Terry) Anderson; four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; as well as a host of friends and loved ones who will miss her greatly.

A visitation will be held Saturday, June 19th from 10-11 a.m., with a memorial service following at 11:00 a.m. at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 622 Wesley Church St. Darlington, SC 29532. Belk Funeral Home in Darlington is assisting the family during this time. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations made to the Darlington Human Society, PO Box 503 Darlington, SC 29540, in memory of Mary Lou Matthews.

A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com
Published by SCNow on Jun. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church,
622 Wesley Church, St. Darlington, SC
Jun
19
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church
622 Wesley Church St., Darlington, SC
Belk Funeral Home - Darlington
I remember Mary Lou from teaching with her at Cain Elem. She was a wonderful person, and I do remember that she loved animals. RIP, Mary Lou.
Becky Williamson
Work
June 17, 2021
