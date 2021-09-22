Mary Ruth Windham
Parnell
LAMAR -- Mary Ruth Windham Parnell, age 80 died Sunday, September 19, 2021. A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 24th at Zion Methodist Cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home.
Born on November 24, 1940, Mary was the daughter of the late Jossie Windham and Maggie Windham. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, shopping, and tending to her flowers in her yards. She was a member of Zion United Methodist Church in Lamar.
Surviving are her husband of 61 years, Ronald "Ron" Parnell; son, David Parnell of Lamar; grandchildren, Bryan Blackmon, Jessica Blackmon and Lexi Allen; great-grandchildren, Ashley Brown and Madison Brown; sister, Era W. Andrews; and a special nephew, Mike (Tammy) Windham of Lamar.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa Allen; her brothers, James "Buddy Roe" Windham and Harry Jossie "Jr" Windham; and her sister, Willow Dean Windham.
Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice
Published by SCNow on Sep. 22, 2021.