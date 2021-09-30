Mary
Patterson
FLORENCE -- Mrs. Mary P. Patterson, age 75, wife of Mr. Donnie Dewayne Patterson passed away September 28, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Patterson was born December 5, 1945, a daughter of the late Edward W. Page Jr. and Thelma East Page. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Patterson was also predeceased by one sister, Susan Page. Mrs. Patterson was a member of Peace Freewill Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids, going fishing, and crossword puzzles. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Patterson is survived by one son: Wilson Sellers (Evangeline) of Lamar; one step son: John Patterson of Buffalo, NY; one step daughter; Mary Patterson of Tucson, Az.; four grandchildren: Jeffrey Eder, Jacob Sellers, Grayson Patterson, and Taylor Patterson; two brothers: Edward W. Page of Clemson, SC, and Charles Page of Aynor, SC; three sisters: Lucy Rabon of Lineville, AL, Debbie Looper of Easley, SC, Jacqueline "Jackie" Winburn of Aynor, SC; and her loving pet Charlie. Graveside services for Mrs. Patterson will be held 1:00 PM Friday, October 1, 2021 at Aynor Cemetery with the Rev. Joel Stone officiating. The family will visit briefly with friends following the service at the cemetery. Please remember to follow all social distancing and mask guideline set forth by the CDC. Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneral homeofaynor.com
. Mrs. Patterson and her family are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home of 290 9th Ave. Aynor. (843)358-5800
Published by SCNow on Sep. 30, 2021.