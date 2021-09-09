Menu
Mary Gregg Poston
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC
Mary Gregg

Poston

Mary Gregg Poston, 93, of Florence, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

Mrs. Poston was born a daughter of the late Josie White Gregg and Eugene Gregg. She graduated from Florence High School and was a member of First Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by four sisters.

She is survived by her husband of 74 years, Maxey E. Poston; sons, Alan Poston (Carol) of Florence and Bobby Poston (Jennie) of Lumberton, NC; daughter, Maxine Hartley of Evergreen; grandchildren, Stephanie Poston Bragdon (Stephen), Randy Hartley, Jason Hartley (Brandi), Kayla Halchak and Cassie Osteen; six great-grandchildren and sisters, Betty Ann Palmer of Ohio and Johnnie Robertson of Pawleys Island.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery.

The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 300 S. Irby Street, Florence, SC 29501

Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Published by SCNow on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel
SC
Funeral services provided by:
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
