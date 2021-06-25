Mary Alice



Carolina Samuel



April 18, 1937 - June 20, 2021



Columbia , South Carolina – Mary Samuel, 84, passed away at home on Sunday, June 20, 2021. A memorial service will be held in the chapel at Leevy's Funeral Home in Columbia, SC at 11:00 am, Saturday, June 26, 2021. Mary Samuel was born in Darlington, SC, the daughter of the late Leo Carolina and Morie Carolina. She was educated at Rosenwald High School and later attended Florence-Darlington Technical College where she received her Certification of Nursing Assistant. She was a devout member of Cherry Grove Baptist Church for over 70 years and later joined Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses. "Alice" as she was affectionately known, was described by many as graceful and gracious. A talented seamstress and exceedingly great cook. She cared for many and was loved by everyonewho crossed her path.Mary Samuel was preceded in death by her sisters Leola Carolina, Pearlie Sims, Edna Greene, Cleo Rush, Kathleen Cannon, and her brothers Alphonso Carolina, Thomas Carolina, and Chester Carolina.She leaves to cherish her daughters Annette Scipio (Benjamin), Linda Carolina, Angela Samuel-Jones (Eugene), Lorie Samuel, Pamela Marie Samuel-Hughes (Clinton) and a special niece Sandra Kay Samuel. Her greatest treasures were her grandchildren Jamie Ratliff, TiffneyRatliff, Lincoln Bradford Robinson, Samuel Robinson, Mackenzie Hughes, Andrew Michael Hughes, and numerous great-grand grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Rosa Lee Head (James) and a brother, Harry Carolina "Teeny"



Sherman L. Barno Jr. Funeral Directors



Published by SCNow on Jun. 25, 2021.