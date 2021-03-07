Menu
Mary Elaine Scott
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Smith's Funeral Home of Florence
307 S. Johns Street
Florence, SC
Mary Elaine

Scott

Funeral Service for Mrs. Mary Elaine Scott will be conducted 11:00 AM Monday, March 8, 2021 at Trinity Baptist Church, 124 West Darlington Street, Florence, South Carolina. Interment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.

Mrs. Mary Elaine Scott was born Mary Elaine James to the late Edmond and Chizzie James on November 29, 1931 in Florence, South Carolina. She died on Saturday, February 27, 2021.

Mary received her formal education in Florence Public Schools and graduated from dear old Wilson High, where she was inducted into the Wilson High School Alumni Association Hall of Fame.

Mary was a twin to Martha Renetta James Whack. In Florence, they are affectionately known as "The Twins".

Mary was joined in marriage to Charles M. Scott on August 25, 1960. To this union was born a loving daughter, Helen Octavia Scott.

Survivors include a daughter, Helen "Penni" Scott, a sister, Martha James Whack (Eugene); three half-sisters, Louise White, Helen Thomas (Dozier), and Evelyn Miller (John); eleven nephews, Edmund "Buck" James (Lois), Eldeen "Deen" Johnson (Jackie), Walter Johnson (Carolyn), Phillip Johnson, Gregory Phillips, Justin James (Toni), Shamon Johnson (Rebecca), DeAndre Johnson, Greggory Phillips, Marcus Phillips (Demeria), and Stuart Willoughby; five nieces, Carol Johnson, Shanna James (Frank), Dionne P. Morse (Joel), Chizzie Denise Johnson, and Philesha Carol Johnson; and a host of cousins, other relatives, and lifelong friends.

Public viewing will be held 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Sunday, March 7, 2021 at J. O. & Annette Smith Memorial Chapel, 307 South Johns Street, Florence, South Carolina.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Viewing
2:00p.m.
Smith's Funeral Home of Florence
307 S. Johns Street, Florence, SC
Mar
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Trinity Baptist Church
124 West Darlington Street, Florence, SC
Mar
8
Interment
Sunset Memory Gardens
SC
Funeral services provided by:
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My aa deepest sympathy.May God bfless and comfort the members of the family.
John Heyward
March 7, 2021
