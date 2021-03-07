Mary Elaine



Scott



Funeral Service for Mrs. Mary Elaine Scott will be conducted 11:00 AM Monday, March 8, 2021 at Trinity Baptist Church, 124 West Darlington Street, Florence, South Carolina. Interment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.



Mrs. Mary Elaine Scott was born Mary Elaine James to the late Edmond and Chizzie James on November 29, 1931 in Florence, South Carolina. She died on Saturday, February 27, 2021.



Mary received her formal education in Florence Public Schools and graduated from dear old Wilson High, where she was inducted into the Wilson High School Alumni Association Hall of Fame.



Mary was a twin to Martha Renetta James Whack. In Florence, they are affectionately known as "The Twins".



Mary was joined in marriage to Charles M. Scott on August 25, 1960. To this union was born a loving daughter, Helen Octavia Scott.



Survivors include a daughter, Helen "Penni" Scott, a sister, Martha James Whack (Eugene); three half-sisters, Louise White, Helen Thomas (Dozier), and Evelyn Miller (John); eleven nephews, Edmund "Buck" James (Lois), Eldeen "Deen" Johnson (Jackie), Walter Johnson (Carolyn), Phillip Johnson, Gregory Phillips, Justin James (Toni), Shamon Johnson (Rebecca), DeAndre Johnson, Greggory Phillips, Marcus Phillips (Demeria), and Stuart Willoughby; five nieces, Carol Johnson, Shanna James (Frank), Dionne P. Morse (Joel), Chizzie Denise Johnson, and Philesha Carol Johnson; and a host of cousins, other relatives, and lifelong friends.



Public viewing will be held 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Sunday, March 7, 2021 at J. O. & Annette Smith Memorial Chapel, 307 South Johns Street, Florence, South Carolina.



Published by SCNow on Mar. 7, 2021.