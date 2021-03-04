I am so very sorry to read about Mary, as I sat down today and see if I could find her address. Hugh I am so very sorry I am truly at a lost for words. Mary has made her was back to her first Family and will be waiting on you , your Daughter plus Grand children. I will keep you and your Family in my Prayers. All of mine have gone to be with the Lord , yes Ronnie, Carol, my Dad, and Mother. They are waiting on me but that is God hands. God Bless you and your Family Jeaneane Moore (Yes I retired from Teaching)

Jeaneane Moore March 15, 2021