Mary Ellen McClam Smith
Mary Ellen McClam Smith, 79, of Cades died Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Arrangements will be announced by Carolina Funeral Home.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so very sorry to read about Mary, as I sat down today and see if I could find her address. Hugh I am so very sorry I am truly at a lost for words. Mary has made her was back to her first Family and will be waiting on you , your Daughter plus Grand children. I will keep you and your Family in my Prayers. All of mine have gone to be with the Lord , yes Ronnie, Carol, my Dad, and Mother. They are waiting on me but that is God hands. God Bless you and your Family Jeaneane Moore (Yes I retired from Teaching)
Jeaneane Moore
March 15, 2021
