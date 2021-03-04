To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
I am so very sorry to read about Mary, as I sat down today and see if I could find her address.
Hugh I am so very sorry I am truly at a lost for words.
Mary has made her was back to her first Family and will be waiting on you , your Daughter plus Grand children.
I will keep you and your Family in my Prayers.
All of mine have gone to be with the Lord , yes Ronnie, Carol, my Dad, and Mother.
They are waiting on me but that is God hands.
God Bless you and your Family
Jeaneane Moore
(Yes I retired from Teaching)