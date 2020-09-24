Menu
Search
Menu
SCNow
SCNow HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Maxine Bacote Cooper
DIED
September 19, 2020
Mrs. Maxine BacoteCooperDARLINGTON - Services will be Friday, 10:00am September 25, 2020 on the Funeral Home Lawn 704 Washington St. Darlington. Burial will follow in Florence National Cemetery. Mrs. Cooper transitioned September 19, 2020 at McLeod Regional Medical Center. Viewing Today 1:00-7:00pm. Services conducted by Sherman L. Barno, Jr. Funeral Directors.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by SCNow on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Service
10:00a.m.
Funeral Home Lawn
704 Washington St., Darlington, South Carolina
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Dee and Chase...and family...I am so sorry for your loss. May God comfort you now and always
Susan Helber
September 23, 2020
In loving memory of my wonderful friend Maxine. I will miss our phone conversations, you always knew how you bring a smile, now SIP my Classmate & Friend. My Condolences to the Becote & Cooper Families.
Doris Johnson-Strickland
Friend
September 23, 2020