LATTA -- Graveside services for Maybank Burnette Cook will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Hopewell Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation will be held 1:00-2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the cemetery.



Mr. Cook, 81, died Monday, June 21, 2021 at his residence.



Born in Dillon County, SC, May 9, 1940, he was the son of the late John H. Cook and Ella Hodge Jordan.



Survivors include his wife, Doris Graham Cook of Latta; sister, Shelby Jean Richardson of Dillon; brother, James Cook (Lucille) of Dillon; nieces and nephews.



